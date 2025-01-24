BRAMPTON, Ont. - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will be calling an election on Wednesday in order to secure a mandate to fight against the threat of tariffs from the United States.

That election call would send Ontarians to the polls on Feb. 27, more than a year before the June 2026 fixed election date.

Ford is in the key electoral battleground of Brampton, Ont., today to announce that he plans to build a tunnel in the city for an LRT project.

He also confirmed that he will be visiting the lieutenant-governor on Tuesday to dissolve the legislature and have the writs issued on Wednesday.

Ford is using the threat of 25 per cent tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump to justify his early election call, saying the tariffs as proposed will affect all Ontario industries and families.

Ford, who already has a large majority government, says he needs a strong mandate in order to stop the tariffs.