“Don’t worry, we’re coming”: Windsor mayor says tornado cleanup will take more time

Cleanup efforts from the tornado that struck Windsor earlier this month are expected to continue for at least another two weeks, according to Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The Sept. 3 EF1 tornado caused significant damage in Riverside and Forest Glade, toppling trees, snapping limbs and knocking down power lines.

Since then, city forestry crews and contractors have been working through hundreds of service requests to clear roads, sidewalks and damaged trees.

Speaking Monday, Dilkens said residents who still have tree debris piled along streets should be patient as crews continue working through affected neighbourhoods.

“Don’t worry, we’re coming. They’re just dealing in a sequential order of most, you know, highest priority, to the stuff that can wait, but we’re getting there,” Dilkens said.

am800-news-tree-debris-jefferson2-sept2026 Tree debris along Jefferson Boulevard between Wyandotte Street East and Ontario Street. Sept. 21, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Dilkens says every available resource has been mobilized.

“We’ve got eight crews that have been deployed, plus our own internal crews, so all resources are activated. We will get to you,” he said.

He says a drive down Jefferson Boulevard over the weekend underscored why residents are still seeing debris piled along streets across the city’s east end.

“It just speaks to the extent of the damage that happened with that tornado about two weeks ago,” said Dilkens.

City forestry officials have previously warned that while debris removal is the immediate focus, it could take months to fully assess and address long-term damage to trees that may have been weakened by the storm.

Residents are still being encouraged to report hazardous tree conditions through 311 and avoid making duplicate reports, as all requests remain in the system awaiting inspection or cleanup.

-With files from AM800’s Rusty Thomson