Don’t panic if you see green water coming out of drainage areas: ENWIN

ENWIN Utilities is telling the public not to worry if they see green water showing up in certain places in Windsor over the next few days.

ENWIN is conducting pressure testing as part of the Windsor Utilities Commission’s Central Corridor Feedermain project near Langlois Avenue and Grand Marais Road East in Windsor.

The utility says the testing is necessary to ensure new watermain infrastructure meets the highest safety standards before entering service.

Chief Operating Officer of Water, Rob Spagnuolo, says as part of the testing, crews will use food-grade, non-toxic dye and, as a result, nearby drainage areas may appear green from the non-toxic dye used for testing.

“No one should panic; it’s a food-grade dye that is biodegradable. They might see a bright green colour in nearby drains when we drain this water out. That could last for a few days,” he says.

ENWIN says the impacted feeder mains have no connection to the active drinking water supply and that this controlled process helps verify pipe integrity and deliver safe, reliable drinking water to Windsor residents.

Spagnuolo says this project will connect to the Cook Reservoir and Pumping Station near Devonshire Mall.

“What that does is it will help pressurize the system from there. Any homes that will be built in South Sandwich or the existing homes in the area and in LaSalle and Tecumseh, this new feedermain will help ensure they get the pressure they need when growth comes,” he says.

The testing is part of an over $55 million feedermain project spread out over several years and phases to help address future growth in Windsor, including the Sandwich South lands, 2,600 hectares (6,424 acres) near the site of the new Fanscy Family Hospital and Windsor Airport.