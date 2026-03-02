Large donations and the acquisition of artifacts for Willistead Manor were announced Sunday at the historic Walkerville property.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, members of various local organizations, and community partners gathered to celebrate donations for the property.

Built in 1906, Willistead Manor, a 36-room mansion on a 15-acre park, was at one time the home of Edward Chandler Walker, the son of Hiram Walker, and his wife, Mary.

“It’s that living link to the history of Windsor that is so important to how Windsor became what we are today, the home of the largest distillery in North America and the Ford roots and being the automotive capital of [Canada],” Dilkens said.

The city also announced the addition of new artifacts planned for the Coach House Historical Exhibition, which is currently being expanded.

The estate of Art Jahns, an archivist for the Canadian Club Brand Centre and longtime employee of Hiram Walker & Sons, is donating many historic keepsakes he acquired in his life.

In an exhibit, Jahns’ collection of artifacts, artworks, photographs, and other collector items relevant to Walker, Canadian Club, and the region’s distilling history, will be on display for the public.

“So Art’s collection was extensive,” said Dilkens.

“It speaks to the deep roots of distilling and really the history of Windsor when it comes to Hiram Walker’s investment here and how the community grew from that investment.”

The city is spending $400,000, previously outlined in the 2026 budget, to expand the Coach House exhibit.

Dilkens noted the work will uncover and restore original features of the building and create more space for displays.

The exhibition is expected to open on July 4, 2026, Walker’s birthday, during an all-day celebration.

As part of donations announced Sunday, the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) announced $91,346 would be donated as a result of the 46th annual Art in the Park Festival hosted last summer.

The city recognized financial contributions, some of them part of multi-year contribution plans, that will contribute to the restoration and maintenance of Willistead.

Here’s a list of the donations