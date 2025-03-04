An event in Windsor hopes to raise awareness about period poverty in the community while collecting menstrual products to help those in need.

The 9th annual Period Promise, formally known as Tampon Tuesday, comes ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, 2025.

The Tuesday event, a partnership between the United Way and the Windsor and District Labour Council, will see menstrual products and cash donations collected at Harbour House Waterfront Eatery.

The event also hopes to shine a light on the needs of families struggling to make ends meet who must make decisions around providing or accessing food, shelter, and even menstrual products.

Leilani Logronio, manager of labour programs and services for United Way Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent, says past events have been very successful, supporting over 20 agencies, organizations, and programs in the community.

"It has been very successful, and every year it continues to grow, but every year too we see an increase in need," she says.

Logronio says they're very grateful for any support to address period poverty initiatives.

"Our new name is a recommitment to period poverty initiatives and our declaration to increase access to free period care products in Windsor-Essex so everyone who menstruates can go to work, get to school, access services, and stay connected in our community," she says.

Individuals, businesses, labour, and community groups are invited to stop by Harbour House Waterfront Eatery at 9550 Riverside Dr. East. for the Period Promise event to deliver donations of menstrual hygiene products between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4.

Attendees are invited to drop inside, mingle, and enjoy complimentary appetizers and live music.

Donations are also being accepted online: www.weareunited.com/periodpromise.

The products will be distributed to people in need through the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association's network of 15 organizations, along with other food banks, shelters, and organizations, including United Way's On Track to Success Program and Summer Programs.