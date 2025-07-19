A donation to the Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) in support of two of their programs.

Caesars Windsor Cares announced a $15,000 donation to the WSO in support of their Music for Health program and the Summer Concert Series.

The outdoor Summer Concert Series kicked off on July 18 and all concerts are free to the public.

The Music for Health program brings a quartet to long-term care facilities, retirement homes, hospitals and more to support the health and wellness of homebound seniors. As part of this program, residents can request songs that have special meaning for them.

Deborah Severs, Board Chair for the WSO, says the Music for Health program brings music to everyone.

"We go out into long-term facilities, we go to hospitals, we go to other nursing homes, we go to places where seniors can meet, and we provide a music program to them so that they can hear the valuable music that the Windsor Symphony Orchestra puts forward, and also that they can't make it to the theatre so we provide music to them."

She says the Music for Health program makes a big impact.

"It just makes them feel so much better. And the statistics show, and the research has shown, that listening to music helps with your mental health, your life longevity, it just helps you have a better positive attitude on life."

Severs says the Summer Concert Series are for everyone.

"You can bring your dogs, you can bring your picnic baskets, you can bring your blankets, you can bring your kids, you bring your grandparents. Everybody is welcome to them and it's a really great concert series that we have outdoors."

There were approximately 1,400 viewers in 2024 for the Music for Health program.

Additional Summer Concert Series will be held in Windsor on Saturday, July 19 at 1 p.m. at Ojibway Park, and at 7 p.m. at Reaume Park.

Another concert will be held on Sunday, July 20 at 3 p.m. at King's Navy Yard Park in Amherstburg.

A Special Summer Performance will be held on Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Leamington at the Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park.