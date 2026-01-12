U.S. President Donald Trump will be in Detroit this week.

Hosted by the Detroit Economic Club (DEC), Trump is scheduled to speak at Motor City Casino at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The ticketed event is being held exclusively for DEC members and is part of the DEC’s 2026 Michigan Economic Outlook.

The event will also include a panel of experts that will examine the state’s most pressing challenges, from trade policy impact, business/talent attraction to the future of manufacturing.

According to its website, the DEC was formed in 1934 as a non-partisan, non-profit organization committed to the discussion and debate of important business, government and social issues.

The DEC has hosted every U.S. President since Richard Nixon.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Kristylee Varley