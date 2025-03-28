OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump says he had "an extremely productive call" this morning with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In a shift in tone, Trump is referring to Carney as Canada's prime minister instead of the governor of an American state.

Trump wrote on the platform Truth Social that the two can find common ground on "politics, business, and all other factors."

The call is the first between the two leaders since Carney was sworn in as prime minister on March 9.

Carney said earlier this week that Trump's team had reached out to set up the call after the president signed a new order to impose import tariffs on the auto sector.

Carney is scheduled to speak to the media in Montreal this afternoon.