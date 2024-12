U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is taking aim at Canada once more, saying it would be "a great idea" to make it America's "51st state."

"No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!" Trump said in a post early Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

"Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!"