President Donald Trump has become the first sitting president in nearly a half-century at a regular-season NFL game.

He attended the Washington Commanders' contest against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was among those who joined Trump in a suite at Northwest Stadium.

Before the president's arrival, he flew over the stadium in Air Force One.

Only two other times did a president go to an NFL game during the regular season while in office: Richard Nixon in 1969 and Jimmy Carter in 1978.

Trump became the first president at a Super Bowl while residing in the White House last February.