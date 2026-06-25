Domino’s Pizza in Windsor serving up slices in its first mobile pizza truck in North America

Domino’s Pizza has launched the first-ever mobile pizza truck in North America, and it’s right here in Windsor.

Richard Faulker, franchisee for the Windsor-Essex area, says it will be serving every item they have on the menu at a normal store, but they can also customize the menu for whatever type of event they’re going to.

The big blue truck launched around two months ago.

AM800-News-Domino-Pizza-Windsor-Food Truck.jpg Domino's Pizza mobile food truck serving up pizzas to customers along Windsor's riverfront ahead of the Ford International Fireworks over the Detroit River. (Domino's Pizza)

Faulker says they noticed when they would go to events and fairs, companies would deliver products and have them sit in a heat warmer before being served, which gave them the idea for a food truck to provide products hot out of the oven.

He says they can serve 120 pizzas an hour.

“We’ve been going to kids’ festivals; we just did the Ford International Fireworks in downtown Windsor; we’re going to be at the Comber Fair and private events,” he says.

Faulker says every time they go somewhere, someone else sees them, and they end up being booked to go somewhere else.

“This is our full store. We have the same make line with the same toppings; everything is hand-stretched fresh. It’s exactly what you would get at Domino’s Pizza inside a store,” he says.

Faulker says corporate headquarters has also been working with them, and soon they will have online ordering for people who see the truck at an event.

“Corporate works with us; we’re hopefully developing new items that only the truck would be carrying compared to any other locations. More to serve the single-serve category because most times when you order pizza, it’s to share with the family, so we’re not trying to focus on the single-serve products too,” he says.

Kids can also come on the truck and make their own pizzas with 250 kids already taking that opportunity.

For more information on the new Domino’s Pizza food truck or booking it for an event, visit https://www.dominoswindsor.ca/