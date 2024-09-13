MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will bring in another quarterback while starter Tua Tagovailoa deals with his latest concussion, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

For now, Skylar Thompson will be considered the Dolphins' starter while Tagovailoa is sidelined.

Tagovailoa left Thursday night's 31-10 loss to Buffalo in the third quarter with the third known concussion of his NFL career, all of them coming in the last 24 months.



McDaniel says "the team and the organization are very confident in Skylar."



Tagovailoa was expected at the team facility on Friday to start the process of being evaluated in earnest.

