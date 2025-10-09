Dolly Parton says not to worry, she "ain't dead yet."

That's what the country superstar shared in a video on social media Wednesday following public speculation about her health.

Late last month Parton postponed her first Las Vegas residency in 32 years, citing "health challenges."

She was scheduled to perform six shows in December.

Her dates have been moved to next year, in Sept. 2026.

She did not provide additional details.

On Tuesday, a Facebook posted shared by her sister Freida Parton escalated concerns around Parton's health when she wrote that she had been "up all night praying for my sister, Dolly."

Dolly Parton has clarified that her doctors say she is dealing with nothing major.