A dog is dead and a woman has been left with significant injuries after a dog attack in Windsor's west end Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of St. Joseph Street and upon arrival observed multiple people attempting to restrain a pit bull-rottweiler mix, while others were assisting a woman with significant injuries to her left arm and hand.

The officers were able to safely restrain the still-aggressive animal using control poles, and then contacted the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society to attend the scene.

Investigators say the woman tried to intervene after her two dogs began fighting inside her residence. The altercation continued outside, and during an attempt to separate the animals, one of the dogs bit her hand and refused to let go.

Several bystanders intervened, with one individual reportedly stabbing the dog to stop the attack. Police say the dog was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.