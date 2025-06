A dog has been shot and killed during an investigation by police in Windsor.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a person in crisis in the 2800 block of Tecumseh Road West.

Police say that during the interaction between officers and individuals on the scene, a dog was fatally shot.

One person is now in police custody, and no further injuries have been reported at this time.

The situation remains an ongoing investigation.