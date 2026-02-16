One person was taken to hospital for observation following a house fire in Windsor.

Crews were called to the 3500 block of Byng Road before 10 Sunday night.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Smith says fire was showing at the back of the home.

More than two dozen firefighters were on scene battling the fire.

Smith says the man taken to hospital escaped from a second-floor window.

One dog died in the fire, while firefighters saved a cat, but two animals are unaccounted for.

Smith says the cause is under investigation and damage is extensive.