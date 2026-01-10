A 50-year old woman has been arrested following a dog attack in Thamesville.

Chatham-Kent Police responded to a Victoria Street on Thursday evening following reports that a 55-year old man was bitten.

Police say the man was walking his dog when an unrestrained dog lunged at his pet and he was injured trying to separate the animals but did not need medical attention.

His dog was injured and required veterinary care.

Police learned the unrestrained dog belonged to a 50-year old woman who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with a probation order.

She was transported to headquarters where she is currently being held for bail.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service would like to remind residents of the importance of responsible pet ownership and ensuring dogs are properly restrained to prevent injuries.