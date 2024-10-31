NEW YORK - The Los Angeles Dodgers won their second World Series championship in five seasons, overcoming a five-run deficit with the help of three Yankees defensive miscues and rallying on sacrifice flies from Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts in the eighth inning to beat New York 7-6 in Game 5.

Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, Alex Verdugo's RBI single chased Jack Flaherty in the second and Giancarlo Stanton's third-inning homer against Ryan Brasier built a 5-0 lead for New York.

But the Dodgers rallied, helped by a shaky defensive performance by the Yankees.