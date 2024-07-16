ARLINGTON, Texas - Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez won the Home Run Derby when he beat local star Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals 14-13 in the final round.
The 31-year-old Hernandez hit 49 homers over three rounds that totaled 3.98 miles.
He is the first Dodgers player to win the derby.
Kansas City has never had a winner.
Witt, needing one to tie with one out remaining, drove a ball to one of the deepest parts of the park in left-center, where it hit halfway up the wall.
