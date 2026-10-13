Dodgers consider sitting Shohei Ohtani for Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout after striking out during the first inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are contemplating benching four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series if the team deems that he is not healthy, multiple media outlets reported.

Ohtani struggled at the plate in the Dodgers’ 7-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 on Monday, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He is 3-for-20 with no extra-base hits and seven strikeouts in the postseason.

“Yeah I mean obviously it hasn’t been good,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said of Ohtani’s playoff performance.

He has been nursing left knee and right biceps injuries since at least June.

“He doesn’t feel great. I think for me, it’s having a conversation with him (Tuesday), kind of try to figure out what’s best for him, what’s best for us,” Roberts said. “He certainly has earned that conversation and deserves it.”

The Dodgers trail 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 is Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Top prospect Josue De Paula likely would start in the designated hitter position should Ohtani sit out in Game 3.

Ohtani was slotted in the No. 2 spot in the first two games of the NL Division Series versus the Atlanta Braves. He then dropped to fifth for Game 3 last Tuesday at Atlanta before batting in the cleanup spot for Game 4 of that series.

It was the first time Ohtani batted lower than second since joining the Dodgers in 2024.

Ohtani, 32, batted .275 with an .889 OPS, 30 home runs and 81 RBIs this season but has been bothered by right biceps and left knee discomfort during the second half of the season. Continued biceps soreness landed him on the injured list late in the regular season.

Ohtani has not hit a home run since Aug. 18, a run of 24 games since he last went deep, including six games during the playoffs.