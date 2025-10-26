TORONTO — Will Smith and Max Muncy hit solo homers in the seventh inning to power the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night at Rogers Centre.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman retired 17 batters in a row before Smith turned on a full-count pitch to give the Dodgers the lead. Muncy went deep two batters later.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto went the distance for the Dodgers, allowing one run and four hits while striking out eight.

The best-of-seven series is tied at one game apiece. Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles opened the scoring for the second straight night. Freddie Freeman hit a two-out double in the first inning and scored on a single by Smith.

In the third, Alejandro Kirk hit a sacrifice fly to bring home George Springer. Yamamoto retired the next 19 Blue Jays in order.

The defending champion Dodgers tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning to quiet the sellout crowd of 44,607.

Los Angeles outhit Toronto 6-4.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jays: Toronto had a chance for an early rally by putting runners on the corners in the first inning but couldn’t push a run across. Yamamoto escaped by getting a lineout and two strikeouts.

Dodgers: It was Yamamoto’s first time facing the Blue Jays. He didn’t walk a batter en route to his second straight complete game.

KEY MOMENT

Blue Jays legend Joe Carter, who hit a World Series-winning walk-off homer in 1993, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put the team’s home run jacket on him for a walk through the dugout.

KEY STAT

When a World Series is tied at one, the Game 3 winner goes on to win the series 67 per cent of the time.

COMING UP

Toronto’s Max Scherzer (1-0, 3.18 ERA) was tabbed to start on Monday against fellow right-hander Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.68).

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press