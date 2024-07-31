PHOENIX - The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, San Diego added All-Star closer Tanner Scott, and Arizona, Baltimore and Pittsburgh made significant deals for the stretch run ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Many top stars mentioned as trade targets stayed with their teams, including Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., San Francisco left-hander Blake Snell and Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet.



San Diego got Scott from Miami, Cleveland got right-hander Alex Cobb from San Francisco and Minnesota obtained reliever Trevor Richards from payroll-cutting Toronto, which also sent outfielder Kevin Kiermaier to the Dodgers and utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Pittsburgh.

