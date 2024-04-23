OTTAWA - The Canadian Medical Association is asking the federal government to reconsider its proposed changes to capital gains taxation, arguing it will affect doctors' retirement savings.

Kathleen Ross, the association's president, says many doctors incorporate their medical practices and invest for retirement inside their corporations.



The proposed changes would increase taxes on those investments, something the association says will add "financial strain" for doctors who do not have a pension to rely on.



Ross argues the change could also affect recruitment and retention of physicians in Canada.



Doctors are the latest group to come out against the tax change, which is expected to largely affect wealthier Canadians and businesses.



The federal budget presented last week proposes taxing two-thirds rather than one-half of capital gains, or profit made on the sale of assets.

