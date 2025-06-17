A doctor charged with giving Matthew Perry ketamine in the month leading up to the "Friends" star's overdose death has agreed to plead guilty.

According to a signed document filed in federal court Monday, Dr. Salvador Plasencia will plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine.

They say the plea carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and Plascencia is expected to enter the plea in the coming weeks.

Plascencia had been scheduled to start trial in August. Perry died in October at age 54.

Prosecutors say Plasencia called the actor a "moron" who could be exploited for money.