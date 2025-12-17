A doctor who pleaded guilty in a scheme to supply ketamine to actor Matthew Perry has been sentenced to 8 months of home confinement.

A federal judge in Los Angeles has sentenced Dr. Mark Chavez of San Diego to 3 years of supervised release on Tuesday.

The "Friends" star died from an overdose in 2023 from ketamine, which can be used legally as a treatment for depression.

Chavez had acquired the ketamine and given it to Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who sold it to Perry.

Plasencia was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison earlier this month.