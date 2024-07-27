CTV News has learned the identity of the doctor under investigation for allegedly accessing the data of newborn babies without authorization: Dr. Omar Afandi.

Afandi is a paediatrician practising out of a clinic on Windsor’s west side, which he helped open in March.

On Thursday, Windsor Regional Hospital confirmed it had revoked hospital privileges for a paediatrician who allegedly accessed “certain patient information” without authorization.

The hospital did not identify the doctor.

A hospital spokesperson told CTV News the matter had been reported to both the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC) and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).

The CPSO confirmed they were investigating Afandi but could not provide details of the nature of that investigation.

It is alleged Afandi accessed the files of baby boys born between January and May of this year – parents told CTV News he contacted them offering circumcision services for a fee.

Circumcisions not deemed medically necessary are not covered by OHIP.

Afandi’s clinic lists prices upwards of $250 for the service.

It was unknown how many files Afandi accessed, but more than 800 families who welcomed boys at Windsor Regional Hospital, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, and Erie Shores HealthCare were notified.

Windsor Regional Hospital said there was no evidence that Afandi printed or made any copies of any data.

Archived internet data shows that, up until May, Afandi’s biography on the clinic website read: “Currently, Dr. Afandi holds privileges at Windsor Regional Hospital…”

It was updated that month to read: “He held privileges at Windsor Regional Hospital and Regional Children’s Center until 2024.”

CTV News made numerous attempts to contact Afandi.

The IPC and CPSO investigations remain ongoing.