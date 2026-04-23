The Windsor Police Service is reminding the public to do their homework and watch for red flags if you're hiring a contractor this spring.

Sergeant Rob Durling with the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit says they do see cases pop up from time to time, and it is a good time to remind everyone to be cautious.

Durling you have contractors out there guaranteeing work and they like to prey on people.

"They like to show up at houses unannounced and offer work or advise homeowners that something should be repaired. Next thing you know, the homeowner is in for thousands of dollars when they shouldn't have been," he says.

Durling says if someone is offering to fix your roof for $3,000 but the going rate is $10,000, that's a red flag.

"There are definitely reputable companies out there. You have to find one and do your homework before agreeing to having any work done," he says. "If they're asking for an upfront payment for materials or to have that job done, there's another red flag because a lot of reputable places will not do that."

Anyone hiring a contractor is reminded to check reviews, ask for references, and speak to people you trust who have used the company in the past.

You should also make sure everything is in writing, ask for detailed estimates, clear cost breakdowns, and receipts for payments.

When it comes time to pay the bill, don't pay in cash, ever. Make sure you use traceable methods like an e-transfer or check.

If something feels off, trust your instincts.

Durling says at the end of the day, it all comes down to doing your due diligence.

"I would be looking at Better Business Bureau reviews; obviously you want to ask about references. Recent work done by a contractor. Always ask friends and family if they've had a good experience with a particular company or contractor. That always helps," he says.

If you believe you've been targeted or are a victim of fraud, contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

You can also report anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Learn more about protecting yourself and your loved ones from fraud: https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm