Windsor police are turning to the public for assistance identifying a suspect believed to involved in a counterfeit currency scheme.

On Dec. 17, 2025, the suspect allegedly used four fake $100 U.S. bills to purchase merchandise at a business in the 6600 block of Tecumseh Rd. E., receiving Canadian cash as change before leaving in a white sedan.

About an hour later, police say he attempted to pass six additional counterfeit $100 U.S. bills at a store in the 1900 block of Cabana Rd. E., but fled when staff identified the currency as fake.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, 5’10” tall, and 160 lbs. At the time of the incidents, he was wearing an orange hard hat, green winter jacket, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

The suspect is wanted on two counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of possession of counterfeit money, two counts of uttering counterfeit money, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.