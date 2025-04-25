It's do or die for the Windsor Express tonight.

Game 4 of the 2025 Basketball Super League Championship Finals is this evening in Windsor at the WFCU Centre.

Currently, the Sudbury Five are leading the best-of-five series 2-1.

The Express lost Game 1 in overtime 103-100. The team then won Game 2 in Sudbury 104-87.

When the series shifted to Windsor on Wednesday night, the Express fell 95-88.

This will be the final home game of the season. Tickets for the game can be purchased online or in person at the WFCU Centre Box Office.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with tip-off set for 7 p.m.