It's do-or-die for the Windsor Spitfires tonight.

The Spits will need a win in Kitchener to keep their playoff series alive.

Windsor fell to the Rangers 6-3 at home on Wednesday night in Game 4, and are now trailing in the OHL Western Conference finals 3-1.

The Spits lost the first two games in Kitchener, won Game 3 at home, but lost in Game 4.

Despite being on the brink of elimination, the Spitfires are making waves in trophy's, with defenceman Carson Woodall named 2026 OHL Humanitarian of the Year, and captain Liam Greentree being a finalist for the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy - an award that recognizes the OHL team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice.

Greentree won the award last season.

Puck drop for tonight's game at The Aud in Kitchener is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m.