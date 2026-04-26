A pizza product sold at Costco stores in Canada is being recalled due to “the potential for mould growth.”

In an advisory online, the company said the pizza kits were sold in stores and online between December 2025 and April, under the brand name Gino Bambino.

The recall applies specifically to Gino Bambino Gluten Free Pizza Kits, with the Costco item number 1974721.

Kits with specific best-before dates are subject to the recall, according to manufacturer Molinaro’s Fine Italian Foods: April 22 and April 28.

The best-before dates will appear as 2026 AL 22 and 2026 AL 28.

The notice posted on Costco’s website advises customers, “Please do not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the (products) that are being recalled.”

Instead, they’re advised to return them to a Costco warehouse store for a refund, the company said in a notice that included an apology for the inconvenience.

-Written by CTV News' Kendra Mangione