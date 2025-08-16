Organizers of an upcoming charity walk in Windsor say they are closing in on their fundraising goal for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Canada but need the community's help to get over the finish line.

DKI Windsor-Essex and four corporate sponsors have already raised $20,000 for the cause ahead of the Footsteps for Families 5K Walk/Run - set for September 7 at Walkerville Brewery.

The company matched $10,000 in contributions from Hub International, DS Electric, Physique Check, and Contents Processing Centre.

The event will include a "Community Challenge", encouraging workplaces to compete in raising the most money for the charity. The top fundraising team will win bragging rights and a McDonald’s breakfast or lunch delivered to their workplace.

Funds raised will go toward supporting families who rely on Ronald McDonald House to stay close to their hospitalized children.

Elizabeth Elias-Hernandez, event organizer and director of marketing at DKI Windsor-Essex, says their goal is to raise over $25,000.

"We're raising money for Ronald McDonald's. They've donated $2,500 each, and we've matched it to the $20,000 in total. Our goal is to raise over $25,000, so we're asking the community to come out and go for a walk, or a run, and raise money to help us reach that goal."

Elias-Hernandez says the local community is always so giving.

"It's very hard, but I have a big heart for Windsor-Essex. They are generally the most caring and giving people, I'm so proud to be a Windsorite because everybody has stepped up to do the challenge. So, we hope that the families in Windsor-Essex could do the same."

Christine Richer, manager of Ronald McDonald House Windsor, says the funds are needed.

"Really, honestly, we can't support 4 out of 5 families that need our services, so the funds go a long way. And the $250,000 across Canada is going to make a big impact, and then locally for the house here because unfortunately we do turn families away, we help the way we can."

Richer said the Windsor location has helped 6,800 families since opening, but demand remains high.

She added that many locals still don't know the service exists in Windsor.

Registration for Footsteps for Families opens at 2:30 p.m. on September 7, with the walk and run starting at 3 p.m. A post-event social until 6 p.m. will feature live music, door prizes, vendors, and a Family Fun Zone.

DKI Windsor-Essex provides 24/7 emergency disaster recovery and restoration services for homes and businesses affected by fire, water, wind, or vandalism.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell