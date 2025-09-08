A Windsor developer is hoping council will look at the merits of a proposed residential development in the city's west end.

The development and heritage standing committee approved a rezoning application from Agbaba Holdings at its August 5 meeting, even though city administration is recommending it be denied.

The project calls for the development of a three-and-a-half-story apartment building with 46 units and 12 on-site parking spaces on a property at 2121 Riverside Drive West, between Rankin Avenue and Askin Avenue.

The current residential zone permits detached, semi-detached, and townhouses, and a multiple dwelling containing a maximum of four dwelling units.

The application going before Monday's city council seeks final approval for exemptions to the zoning bylaw, including an increase in residential density, an increase in building height, and a reduction in required parking spaces.

President of Agbaba Holdings Marko Agbaba says density is being reviewed by the administration as one unit, whether it has six bedrooms or eight occupants, being the same as a studio apartment.

"If we're going to look at that metric, then we're never going to be able to properly grow this city, especially in those key areas," he says. "If we switch the view and look at density by occupants, then we'll see the parking is more than sufficient and the density is more than appropriate; in fact, it's actually less density than we're allowed to build as a right."

The administration recommendation to deny the application points to a number of issues, including the policy direction listed in the Provincial Planning Statement 2024, the City of Windsor Official Plan, and the Intensification Guidelines; that the project would increase in density; and that the exemptions from the zoning by-law would hinder the site functionality, reduce accessibility, and adversely impact current and future residents.

Agbaba says his message to the council will be to look at the merits of the project.

"Compare it to what can already be constructed as-of-right, which means no rezoning and no minor variance, and you make the decision," he says. "What do you think is better for the neighbourhood, for the community, and for the city as a whole? Whatever that decision is, then we will all respect that."

Agbaba says the planning department is doing the best with the tools that they have.

"The tools that they have are built for an urban sprawl, the big town of Windsor that we have been for the past six decades," he says. "I think we've come to a turning point where Windsor's in a position to finally transform into becoming a legitimate city. In order to do so, we need to glean from cities that are larger than us how they handle individual cases like this and how they view density."

There is currently a home on the property that would be demolished if the project is approved.

City council meets at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 8, in council chambers at Windsor City Hall.