A World Economic Forum leader is pitching a location change.

In his opening statements during the World Economic Forum meeting, co-chair Larry Fink specifically referenced the Motor City.

Fink said the WEF should start “showing up and listening in places where the modern world is actually being built.”

“Davos. Yes, but also places like Detroit and Dublin, or cities like Jakarta or Buenos Aires,” Fink said.

Fink’s opening statement on Jan. 20 launched the five-day event which had 200 sessions by political leaders and business elites, according to their website.

The WEF annual meeting has been “synonymous” with Davos, Fink said, noting that’s where it’s been held for 56 years and is “likely staying true for a long while.”

“But you should also see the (WEF) start something new,” Fink said before referencing Detroit.

“It was flattering, but we’ll believe it when we see it,” Sandy Baruah, Detroit Chamber President and CEO told CTV News Thursday.

Baruah thinks the reference to other cities now, is to remind members of previous “listening sessions” they’ve held in the past in other cities.

“I was involved in one in Washington, D.C., gosh maybe 20 years ago,” Baruah said. “I think he was talking about the World Economic Forum needs to do a better job of, outside their annual conference, you know, making it to other cities.”

That’s not to say they wouldn’t jump at the chance to host the worlds political and business leaders to Detroit.

“If they (WEF) start shopping for other venues, for sure, we’re going to be first in line,” Baruah added.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens welcomes any opportunity to reboot the “two-nation destination”.

“This area has gotten a lot of attention, especially with the rebirth and the renaissance of the City of Detroit,” Dilkens said. “Anything that’s positive that brings more people here, that fills hotel rooms and puts a spotlight on the good work that’s happening in Detroit and in Windsor, is good news for us.”

Back to Davos, Switzerland, Fink called on members to “widen who gets a voice in these conversations” and “be more transparent—and more engaged—with the people who don’t feel represented by rooms like this.”

Here is the readout of his entire 10-minute speech: My Remarks as Interim Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum at the 2026 Annual Meeting in Davos