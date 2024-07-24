One person is facing charges after a disturbance in Leamington.

Provincial Police were called to Clark Street East around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night and say there was a report of a person with an edged weapon.



A 39-year old was located and taken into custody without incident.



Charges include: two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, failure to comply with a probation order and mischief.



Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.



The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

