One person is facing charges after a disturbance in Leamington.
Provincial Police were called to Clark Street East around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night and say there was a report of a person with an edged weapon.
A 39-year old was located and taken into custody without incident.
Charges include: two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, failure to comply with a probation order and mischief.
Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.