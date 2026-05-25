Disturbance call leads to charges in Chatham-Kent

A handful of charges have been laid against a 19-year-old man from Dresden.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a disturbance at a home on St. George Street in Dresden late Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the man allegedly brandished a knife during a verbal dispute, uttered threats, and advanced toward the victim while armed.

Police say the victim and a witness were able to retreat safely and called police.

Officers later arrested the 19-year-old at the residence without incident.

He’s charged with breach of recognizance, uttering threats to cause death, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The man was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.