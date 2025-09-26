The Windsor Police Service is reporting a significant spike in tickets issued for distracted driving.

The service has recorded a 92 per cent increase in distracted driving tickets in Windsor and Amherstburg.

Between September 2024 and August 2025, 406 violations were issued along with 197 warnings, up significantly compared to the 211 violations and 152 warnings issued between September 2023 and August 2024.

Distracted or inattentive driving refers to several issues that can take a driver's eyes or attention off the road, including adjusting a vehicle's entertainment system, GPS unit, or stereo; eating and drinking; using a hand-held communication or hand-held entertainment device; self-grooming; or even having a pet on the driver's lap.

The fine for distracted driving can range from $615 to $3,000, and a license suspension can be anywhere from three days to 30 days.

Drivers could also lose three to six demerit points.