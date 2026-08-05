Distracted driving charges up 91 per cent so far this year: WPS

Close-up Of A Person's Hand Sending Text Message By Mobile Phone While Driving Car

A major increase in the number of distracted driving charges so far this year in Windsor.

Members of the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit have issued 408 tickets to drivers caught driving while distracted.

It represents a 91 per cent increase compared with the 214 tickets issued during the same time period last year.

Police say distracted driving puts not only your safety at risk but also the safety of everyone on the road.

Drivers are reminded to stay focused, put your phone away, and make safe driving your priority.

The punishment for distracted driving is a $615 to $3,000 fine, driver’s license suspension ranging from three days to 30 days, and the loss of three to six demerit points for a fully licensed G driver.

Novice drivers with a G1 or G2 license would face a 30-day license suspension to a license cancellation.