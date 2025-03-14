One person has been arrested after Windsor police recovered a stolen vehicle and seized a firearm and illegal drugs.

On March 12, 2025, members of the Windsor Police Target Base Unit went to a home in the 300 block of Elliott Street East after a stolen 2008 Dodge Caravan was located at that property.

Officers quickly arrested a 43-year-old man as he attempted to enter the stolen vehicle.

A search by police also resulted in the seizure of a loaded handgun, 15.3 grams of fentanyl, 15.9 grams of cocaine, and 37.6 grams of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, bear spray, a digital scale, and $240 in Canadian currency.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $2,212.

A 43-year-old man is facing three drug trafficking-related charges, six firearms-related charges, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.