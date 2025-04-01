The NBA has meted out discipline for Sunday night's brawl between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart is the only player to receive a multiple-game suspension at two.

NBA discipline for Pistons-Timberwolves scuffle, sources tell ESPN:



- Isaiah Stewart: 2 game suspension

- Donte DiVincenzo: 1 game suspension

- Ron Holland: 1 game suspension

- Naz Reid: 1 game suspension

- Marcus Sasser: 1 game suspension — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2025

Stewart's teammates Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser each received one-game bans, as did the T-Wolves' Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid.

The fracas occurred early in the second quarter when Reid took exception to a bump from Holland during a dribble. As the two players squared up, things devolved into a brawl with seven players and coaches ejected as the melee spilled into courtside seats.

Along with the five suspended players, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and T-Wolves assistant Pablo Prigioni were ejected.

After the game, Bickerstaff suggested that Prigioni, who appeared in 270 games over a four-year playing career, egged on the proceedings.

"There were things said by their assistant coach," Bickerstaff said, referring to Prigioni. "I'm in the same boat as my guys are in. We're going to defend each other and I'm not going to let people say belligerent things about my guys. And it's that simple. So he said what he said. He knows what he said."

The T-Wolves won the game by the score of 123-104.