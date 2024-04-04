The President and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce says the indefinite layoffs at Windsor Salt is very disappointing but is out of anyone's control.

Rakesh Naidu is reacting to the news announced Tuesday that many workers at Windsor Salt Ojibway Mine have been laid off indefinitely, according to a spokesperson for Morton Salt.

Naidu says it's concerning to see the layoffs, but it's even more concerning to see it's due to unfavourable weather conditions as global warming worsens.

The Chamber of Commerce was not made aware of the layoffs, even though Windsor Salt Ojibway Mine is a member of the Chamber, but he says the company isn't obligated to inform them.

He says this is concerning for many reasons.

"This is a situation that is completely out of anyone's control. This is a drastic reduction in demand because of weather conditions, so it is something which is very unfortunate. And it's concerning because not only the company has to halt salt operations, and employees have to be laid off, but also what this means for the region, the implications of warming weather."

Naidu says this is something that the Chamber is keeping a close eye on.

"Here's a direct example of what it can do in terms of reduction in consumption of a commodity that we produce here, and also how it directly impacts employment levels. So here's an example happening right in our neighbourhood. So, this is something that we're concerned and it is one of those things that one cannot directly control or manage."

He says this is a stressful situation for everyone.

"We're really concerned about the employees that have been impacted. We're also concerned about the organization. Idling a plant is not easy, it comes at a cost, and getting laid off with no sight in terms of when the operations will resume I'm sure it is very concerning and it's very stressful for everyone. So, we are hoping and praying for a quick return for the workers to get back to the plant."

Naidu says the Chamber has not yet been in contact with the union or the employees affected.

The spokesperson for Morton Salt told CTV News that the company anticipates retaining approximately 18 hourly employees, and they're not sure how long the layoffs will last.

About 250 unionized workers, represented by Unifor locals 1959 and 240, were on strike from February 17, 2023 until August 27, 2023.

They signed a collective agreement with the company and ratified a five-year agreement.