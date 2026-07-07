Dirt bike rider sought by police following reports of dangerous driving

Windsor Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a dirt bike rider following multiple reports of dangerous driving. July 7, 2026.

Windsor Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a dirt bike rider following multiple reports of dangerous driving.

On Monday, July 6, officers received several reports of a man operating a dirt bike dangerously in the 1000 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Witnesses reported the incidents at approximately 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:15 p.m.

Police state that witnesses had reported seeing the rider perform wheelies and recklessly weaving through vehicle traffic, bike lanes, and sidewalks, creating a significant risk to pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

The dirt bike did not have a licence plate, and the rider was not wearing a helmet.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has additional information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.