A new flight out of Windsor International Airport.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, airport president and CEO Mark Galvin says starting in December, Air Transat will be offering a direct flight to Punta Cana.

He says the flight will run on Friday's from December 19 to April 10.

Galvin says travellers have been asking for Punta Cana.

"A destination that is one of those ones when I'm out for dinners or whatever that I constantly get asked for and Air Transat is a great brand, a great partner for us and looking forward to welcoming back this year," says Galvin.

He says Punta Cana is a great destination for travellers.

"Gives you another option and Punta Cana is one of those ones where Windsor had direct access to it years ago way before my time and we're happy to have it back with Air Transat," he says.

Air Transat has already started taking booking for the Windsor flights on its website.

Prices vary week by week.