Dillon Consulting Limited has moved back to the downtown core after 30 years.

The company is now located at 1 Riverside Drive, also known as the FCA Canada Headquarters building.

After moving away from the downtown core 30 years ago, the company felt it was important to return to the core as it's what clients like, and it's important for their employees to have work-life balance.

The new location will house 70 employees within 17,000 square feet of space, that offers dozens of cubicles, offices, board rooms, and even a wellness room.

Karl Tanner, Partner at Dillon Consulting Ltd., says it's been a long time coming to return to the core.

"We kind of had this vision a few years ago, and it does take several years to find the right spot, the right landlord, the right location and the right space for our staff. Incredibly important to have a really good workspace, and so, we took a little extra time to find the space that was right for us."

Tanner says the company wanted to ensure there was work-life balance for employees.

"It's really important for our staff to have a place where they can walk at lunch time, where they can meet with clients, where the City of Windsor is a very important client of ours - to be able to walk to City Hall in five minutes is a blessing."

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says having Dillon back speaks to strengthening the core, and getting businesses back downtown.

"When we talk about building Windsor's future, there are very few organizations and businesses that are embedded with building Windsor's future at the base level than an organization like Dillon. They help us out, and they help lots of clients with respect to planning matters, and getting development moving forward."

Dillon Consulting Limited is a consulting company that provides engineering, planning, and sciences for land development.

Previously, the company was located within the Greenwood Centre at Central Avenue and the E.C. Row Expressway.

Prior to leaving the downtown, Dillon had two offices, one located at McDougall Avenue and Giles Boulevard, and the other at Ouellette Avenue and Shepherd Street.

Dillon Consulting first opened a location in Windsor in 1960.