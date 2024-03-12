Windsor mayor Dre w Dilkens continues to talk with provincial government officials about taking over the E.C. Row Expressway.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says he has talked to Premier Doug Ford about it.



He says discussions have also occurred with the Ministry of Transportation and Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie.



Last year, the mayor stated the city spends about $10-million every year to maintain the expressway on capital expenses such as road and bridge repairs.



He also said, up to 75,000 vehicles travel the 15.4 kilometre long E.C. Row Expressway in each direction at peak commuting times.



Dilkens says he's been asking the province for a few years now to take over responsibility of the roadway.



"They're going to help us build it up anyway, why not take it over, make sure that we have guaranteed smooth access to the international border crossing," says Dilkens. "It's distinct from any other municipal roadway in the Province of Ontario for that reason alone."



He says the city wants to work with the province.



"We would certainly be willing to be partners in someway if it meant that we had to clear the snow or cut the grass, no problem, we'll figure that out but in terms of the capital costs of maintaining it, if I could take that money that we spend to maintain it every year on a capital side fixing roads and bridges and things like that and put that into residential roads, I could probably do about 10 residential roads a year," he says.



Dilkens says the city is already seeing pressures on the expressway.

"Anyone who's on E.C. Row Expressway listening now, anyone who travels E.C. Row frequently you can see it's starting to become congested or slows down at peak times," says Dilkens.

In 1997, the provincial government downloaded responsibility for the expressway to the city. At that time, the province gave the city $8-million.



Windsor continues to handle all repairs and maintenance for E.C. Row.

