Dilkens urges Windsor voters to make their ballots count

Drew Dilkens, who's seeking his fourth term as mayor of Windsor, speaks at a rally Thursday at the foot of Ouellette Avenue under the Great Canadian Flag along Windsor's riverfront.

Drew Dilkens is encouraging everyone to get out and vote in Monday’s municipal election as the campaign slowly comes to an end.

Dilkens, who’s seeking his fourth term as mayor of Windsor, held a rally Thursday at the foot of Ouellette Avenue under the Great Canadian Flag along Windsor’s riverfront.

He was joined by a number of supporters who spoke at the rally, including outgoing Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac, former Windsor-Tecumseh NDP MPP Percy Hatfield, Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association Chair Chris McLeod, and Renaldo Agostino, who’s seeking another term as the councillor for Ward 3.

Drew Dilkens says it’s fair to say that every vote matters all the time.

“You look at what happened with Irek Kusmierczyk in the last federal election, where there was a four-vote difference among tens of thousands of votes,” he says. “In every election, every vote matters, and this one is just as important as every other one. Get out and vote; exercise your democratic right.”

Dilkens says before you go to vote, critically analyze what’s actually achievable from what’s just a campaign promise that will never happen.

“I think if people do that, if they’re smart and sensible and they take the time to actually look at what they’re doing and they understand how important the elected roles are for their bottom line but for the daily advancement of the city, I’m confident they will come to the right conclusion, and I’m sure confident that they will give me strong consideration to continue as mayor of the city of Windsor,” he says.

Dilkens says he’s also confident in his record, in what he’s delivered, and in the plan he has for the next four years.

“It’s doable; we can achieve it, and I believe we’re on the right track. One of the speakers actually said just because we can’t see the finish line doesn’t mean we’re on the wrong road. I believe there is a lot of truth to that. We’re going to keep working hard for our community. I love this place; the people who are here all love our city. We’re all working together to make Windsor strong,” he says.

The 11 candidates running for Windsor mayor are Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Drew Dilkens (incumbent), Fred Francis, Dylon Graves, Tara Grayer, Nick Kolasky, Tristan Ty Morencie, Kat Pasquach, Patrick Sutherland, and Louis Vaupotic.

The municipal election is set to take place October 26.

AM800’s election night coverage starts at 7 p.m. with host Kyle Horner, who will be live with a panel of experts bringing analysis and results as they come in.

Listen live to Windsor-Essex Votes 2026 on AM800, the iHeartRadio app, and on YouTube.