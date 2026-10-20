Dilkens says Windsor needs proven leadership during uncertain times

Drew Dilkens speaks during a news conference along the Windsor side the Detroit River with a view of the Gordie Howe International Bridge in the background.

Drew Dilkens says it’s going to take “seasoned, experienced leadership” to help navigate Windsor through this complex time.

Dilkens, who’s seeking a fourth term as mayor of Windsor, stressed his years of leadership during a news conference Tuesday as he looked ahead to economic threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and the impact it would have on the region.

He says now is not the time for someone to walk in and figure it out on the job given the potential consequences for the community.

Trump has imposed multiple tariffs on imports from Canada, including a 25 per cent U.S. tariff on finished vehicles and non-CUSMA-compliant auto parts. Canadian steel imports face duties ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent.

He’s also announced plans to raise U.S. tariffs on Canadian automobiles and auto parts to 50 per cent starting January 1, 2027.

Dilkens says if Trump implements the 50 per cent tariff on January 1, almost immediately everyone at Stellantis and the tier suppliers in this area will be put on layoff, which will be followed by impacts to the broader economy within weeks.

“It is going to take someone with a steady hand in this city who knows how the budget works, who knows which levers to pull and which dials to spin, and who can actually navigate through this very complex time that will have serious financial repercussions for the corporation of the City of Windsor,” he says.

Dilkens says it is a very complex time, and even if every incumbent seeking another term is reelected to council, 40 per cent of council will be new.

“There is a lot of learning that has to take place among the councillors, and the leader of the city at this particular point in time is of crucial importance to make sure we have a steady hand on everything that’s going on that can help navigate through this complex time in terms of the city budget and delivery of supports that will be required. Hopefully not required but may be required,” he says.

Dilkens says Windsor voters are smart.

“What today is all about is making sure there is an adult conversation about the serious times we are in. The calendar pages are turning day-by-day, and we’re getting closer to January 1, which is going to require experience, leadership, and a proven commitment to this city that has got us through tough times before, and that’s what I offer and deliver,” he says.

The 11 candidates running for Windsor mayor are Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Drew Dilkens (incumbent), Fred Francis, Dylon Graves, Tara Grayer, Nick Kolasky, Tristan Ty Morencie, Kat Pasquach, Patrick Sutherland, and Louis Vaupotic.

The municipal election is set to take place October 26.