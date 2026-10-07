Dilkens proposes co-op housing project at former west-end school

Drew Dilkens is pledging to facilitate 5,000 new housing units if re-elected mayor.

The mayor unveiled a housing platform Wednesday that includes a 70 per cent reduction in development charges for three years, continued work in Sandwich South, redevelopment of city-owned properties and a proposed co-op housing development.

Dilkens says roughly 3,600 units are already in the pipeline as the city works toward the 5,000-unit goal.

He says the plan is focused on increasing supply and creating more options for seniors, families and young adults.

am800-news-stmichaels-detroit-street2-oct2026 Windsor mayoral candidate Drew Dilkens makes an announcement at the former St. Michael’s school site at 477 Detroit Street in Windsor, Ont. Oct. 7, 2026. (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

Among the proposals is Solidarity Towers 2.0, a co-op housing project on the former St. Michael’s school site on Detroit Street, modelled after the longtime Riverside Drive development.

“What I envision at the site behind me is an opportunity for seniors to be able to downsize at a rent that they can afford, to get them to free up the housing stock that they’re occupying today. That is and was built for families with kids and multiple kids living in, as you can imagine, a four bedroom home,” Dilkens said.

Dilkens says the success of Solidarity Towers has already sparked discussions with Unifor leaders, former Windsor MPP Dwight Duncan and city officials about making the project a reality.

“The highest rent in Solidarity Towers is around $800 a month. They maintain the building really well. They’re paying us property taxes. Of course, it’s in a premier location on the riverfront. That’s a big selling feature, but it shows what’s possible when you have the right people together with the right investments,” Dilkens said.

“It’s not something the city can do alone.”

Dilkens also reaffirmed support for a second phase of the Meadowbrook affordable housing project first discussed earlier this year.

He says the city should build on the success of the original development.

“That first Meadowbrook site was the first commitment, the first development sponsored by the city in 30 years. It was officially opened in 2023, about 145 units,” Dilkens said.

Dilkens says a location for Meadowbrook 2.0 has not yet been selected, but the city is considering several properties already included in its Housing Solutions Made for Windsor portfolio.

The 11 candidates running for Windsor mayor are Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Drew Dilkens (incumbent), Fred Francis, Dylon Graves, Tara Grayer, Nick Kolasky, Tristan Ty Morencie, Kat Pasquach, Patrick Sutherland, and Louis Vaupotic.

Voters head to the polls Monday Oct. 26.