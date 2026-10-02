Dilkens pledges to get Sandpoint Beach plan ‘over the finish line’

Drew Dilkens speaking outside the Ojibway Nature Centre in Windsor as part of a mayoral campaign news conference.

Drew Dilkens is promising more investment in community parks and public spaces if he’s re-elected mayor of Windsor.

During a campaign announcement Thursday outside the Ojibway Nature Centre, Dilkens detailed how he would continue investments to improve all city parks, reduce areas identified for the parks naturalization program, and create additional trails and add more benches, lighting, and signage.

He also promised to implement the Sandpoint Beach Master Plan to help reopen the east-end beach.

Sandpoint Beach off Riverside Drive was fenced off and closed to swimmers in June 2025 after a 15-year-old drowned and two earlier fatalities.

Dilkens says they are doing the engineering work on the Sandpoint Beach Master Plan right now, but it requires a commitment from city council to get it over the finish line.

“You have my commitment to do that. I do like Sandpoint Beach. I love the naturalization that we see in that area, but also the way it brings people together; it’s our only community beach,” he says. “We’ll work to make sure that the master plan is implemented and funded properly so it can be implemented and that it’s done safely so people know that when they go in the water there, they will be safe.”

The approved master plan, which carries an estimated price tag of $15 million, calls for the full relocation of the beach from the west end to the east end to steer clear of the steep drop-off and strong currents at the western edge of the beach where the Detroit River meets Lake St. Clair.

Dilkens says Sandpoint Beach is a project that is not fully funded in the 10-year Capital Budget.

“We’ve got a couple, between $2 million and $3 million, in the fund right now. Some have been drawn to do the engineering work, but we’ve already shown that we have a commitment toward this; now it’s about making sure the rest of the money becomes available to deliver that project because we know the community appreciates Sandpoint Beach, and I think they will appreciate it even more when they see the additional amenities that we’re adding, like a splash pad,” he says.

Dilkens says they will budget accordingly within the Capital Budget to pay for any park upgrades without having to raise taxes.

“We have the largest capital budget in the city’s history this year, $317 million. The vast majority of that funding goes to fund roads and sewers and the priorities of any capital project or any capital program. Of course, there are monies dedicated to Parks and Recreation,” he says. “For me, it’s not about taxing and spending; it’s about delivering these projects within the budget framework that we’ve established.”

Dilkens is also vowing to continue efforts to get the Ojibway National Urban Park in Windsor opened and invest in the restoration and conservation of Peche Island to ensure its continued use and protection.

The 11 candidates running for Windsor mayor are Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Dilkens (incumbent), Fred Francis, Dylon Graves, Tara Grayer, Nick Kolasky, Tristan Ty Morencie, Kat Pasquach, Patrick Sutherland, and Louis Vaupotic.

The municipal election is set to take place October 26.