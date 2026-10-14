Drew Dilkens pitches next phase of downtown Windsor revitalization including new renderings for a proposed new Central Library Branch at City Hall Square. Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026.

Drew Dilkens is promising to move the Downtown Mission off Ouellette Avenue as part of a broader plan to revitalize downtown Windsor if he is re-elected mayor.

The plan would see Mission services moved to the city’s H4 homelessness hub, which is already undergoing major upgrades.

“Working with the Downtown Mission to try and find the pathway that would have them move off Ouellette to deliver services at the H4,” Dilkens said.

“We know that council already approved filling in the pool, upgrading the HVAC, adding more showers and washrooms to expand operations at H4. We need a good operator. We believe the Mission does a good job with their operation, we just believe it would be better done off of Ouellette Avenue.”

The Mission says discussions have been underway for several months, with hopes of making the move sometime in 2027.

The proposal is one piece of Dilkens’ new downtown platform, dubbed Strengthen the Core 2.0.

It also calls for a new central library at City Hall Square with the city in talks with the province over the former tourism building.

During a news conference Tuesday, Dilkens told reporters his campaign paid for initial renderings showing a library with residential development above it.

“It will be home for the Windsor Star’s important archives collection that we obtained just a couple of years ago, and it will open onto City Hall Square, creating incredible opportunities for engagement during festivals, events, and celebration,” he said.

Dilkens’ platform also calls for Festival Plaza to be turned into more of a public gathering space, beginning with additional greenery.

He says the city already has money set aside to start making changes.

“Festival Plaza is something the community has been talking about probably from the day that we opened it. We built this beautiful stage, we’ve hosted a number of great events there, but it’s also in asphalt parking lot which is a heat island on some of the hottest days of the summer,” Dilkens said.

“So folks have asked for investments that provide more shade and different types of amenities in that space.”

Other proposals include extending the University Avenue rehabilitation into downtown and establishing an economic development and job creation zone.

Ward 3 candidate Renaldo Agostino joined Dilkens for the announcement and received Dilkens’ endorsement.

Agostino is also backing Dilkens for another term as mayor.

-With files from CTV Windsor’s Chris Campbell